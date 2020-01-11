UP CM expresses condolences over Kannauj accident, announces compensation for victims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed condolences over the collision between a bus and a truck in Kannauj district here, in which several persons are feared dead. Adityanath also announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those grievously injured in the incident.

"The entire district administration is at the spot and is involved in the rescue operation. So far 21 injured have been taken to hospital. Fire is under control. It isn't yet clear that how many lives were claimed in the incident," Yogi told ANI. The Chief Minister said that he has asked state minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri to visit the spot and sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate.

"Instructions have been given to provide all help to the injured. The state government has decided to provide ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each as compensation to the injured," he said. Kannauj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that there were at least 45 people in the bus, of which 21 have been admitted to a local hospital and are receiving treatment.

"There is also input that some people had managed to escape from the bus but did not get admitted to the hospital. We have called a forensics team. They will assess the death toll," Kumar told reporters. A bus carrying around at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here and caught fire on Friday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.