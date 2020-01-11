Left Menu
PM Modi expresses grief over deaths in Kannauj road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of passengers in a road accident in Kannauj late on Friday in which as many as 20 people are feared dead.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 08:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 08:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of passengers in a road accident in Kannauj late on Friday in which as many as 20 people are feared dead. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Modi tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to know about the horrific road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. Several people have lost their lives in the accident. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured persons."

The accident took place after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and subsequently went up in flames. "A bus traveling from Kannauj to Jaipur collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj, following which both went up in flames. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued several people from the bus," Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said on Saturday.

He said that 25 passengers have been safely rescued from the bus and are either receiving treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed condolences over the collision and announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident.

Adityanath also sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate. (ANI)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Latest News

Larkin carries Wings past Senators in shootout

Dylan Larkin scored a power-play goal, then added the only goal during the shootout as the host Detroit Red Wings handed the Ottawa Senators their sixth consecutive loss, 3-2 on Friday. Tyler Bertuzzi had the other goal for the Red Wings, a...

US World Cup star Rapinoe slams IOC 'no protest' policy

Los Angeles, Jan 11 AFP United States World Cup icon Megan Rapinoe Friday vowed that athletes will not be silenced after the International Olympic Committee warned against political protests at the Tokyo Games. So much being done about the ...

UPDATE 4-'Traumatized' Puerto Ricans rocked by more strong quakes

Two strong aftershocks collapsed homes and cracked walls in Puerto Rico on Friday as the Caribbean island tried to recover from its worst earthquake in more than a century. The first quake of magnitude 5.2 struck at 626 p.m. 526 p.m. EST, f...

WRAPUP 9-Washington turns down Iraqi call to remove troops

Washington on Friday spurned an Iraqi request to prepare to pull out its troops, amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions after the U.S. killing of an Iranian commander in Baghdad, and said it was exploring a possible expansion of NATOs presen...
