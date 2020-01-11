Left Menu
Development News Edition

Creation of CDS a 'very big step' towards integration of forces: Army chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 12:38 IST
Creation of CDS a 'very big step' towards integration of forces: Army chief

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a "very big step" towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success. He also asserted that allegiance to Constitution should guide "us in all times". "Justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as enshrined in Constitution must guide us," he said.

Addressing a press conference, Gen Naravane said the focus of training will be on preparing the Army for future wars which will be network-centric and complex. "We are prepared to deal with challenges along northern border," the Army chief said when asked about China enhancing military infrastructure.

"We are initiating rebalancing of preparedness along northern border, including moving advanced weapon systems," he said. He said the focus will be on integration within the Army and among the three services.

"The formation of the CDS and the creation of a department of military affairs is a very big step towards integration. We on our part will make sure that this is a success," the Army chief said. "Integration will also be within the Army and the integrated battle group is just one example of that. But I also want to assure everyone that in this process of integration we will take everyone along. Nobody will be left behind," he said.

The Army chief's remarks come days after Gen Bipin Rawat took over as India's first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition spreading falsehood on CAA. Act meant to

Opposition spreading falsehood on CAA. Act meant togive citizenship and not to take it away Amit Shah....

Will do whatever is best for the club, says Man U coach

Manchester Uniteds coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will do whatever is best for the club, and will always have the bigger picture in mind. He also said that he will continue with long-term plans for the team even if not addressing th...

'Chhapaak' declared tax-free in Rajasthan

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukones film Chhapaak has been declared tax-free in Rajasthan. The film has been facing the wrath of a certain section of people after Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi to express solidarity...

WRAPUP 3-Iran says military shot down plane in error, after denial drew scrutiny abroad

Iran said on Saturday it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard and voiced deep regret, after initially denying it brought down the aircraft in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020