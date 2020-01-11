"Activist students" have created terror in campus, says JNU VC

In the backdrop of recent spate of violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said here on Saturday that some "activist students" backed by a group of teachers are the trouble brewers who have created an atmosphere of terror forcing students to vacate hostel. "The terror created by some of the activist students went to such an extent that many of our students had to leave the hostels. Our campus is known as a peaceful campus," said Jagadesh Kumar while interacting with varsity students.

He said that many illegal persons are staying in hostels who are outsiders and fan violence. "The problem is that many illegal students are staying in hostels, they could be outsiders, they may be participating in any possible violence because they have nothing to do with the university," he added.

Further, he slammed the group of teachers backing the "activist students" alleging that they are responsible for disturbing the environment of the campus. "I would like to ask these teachers, who are standing with the activist students and disturbing the environment of the campus, that what are they doing with the future of these students?" asked VC.

"They must see the kind of damage they are doing to the university by standing with the activist's students, instead of standing with the thousands of innocent students who like to pursue their academic activities," he said. He also informed media that the University administration has taken adequate steps to ensure the safety and security of the students residing on the campus.

"In the past several days, we have taken several steps to ensure the safety and security for the students. We have enhanced security in the hostel areas. We have given written letters to the Delhi police to ensure there is police at the gates in the uniform, to make sure innocent students are not hurt," he added. On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

