Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 illegal luxury apartments in Kerala brought down; SC order

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 15:46 IST
2 illegal luxury apartments in Kerala brought down; SC order

Two luxury apartment complexes were reduced to piles of rubble in seconds on Saturday after authorities detonated explosives filled in the structures, complying with the Supreme Court order to bring down the four unauthorised buildings in Maradu municipality here. The two high rises--Holy Faith H2O and the twin towers of Alfa Serene Apartment--were demolished using controlled implosion method at 11.18 am and 11.46 am respectively.

The two other apartments--Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram-- will be brought down on Sunday, in compliance with the Apex Court order. Explosives fixed in the pillars on various floors of the two buildings tore through their steel frames, pulling down the structures and sending thick plumes of dust in the air.

When the dust settled several minutes later, all that remained of the high rises was huge pile of concrete, steel and dirt. Thousands of people watched the demolition from outside the demolition zone.

Authorities expressed satisfaction over the drive on Saturday, saying the entire exercise of demolition was almost near perfect. "No harm to any human life or animal life has taken place and no perceptible damage to any property has taken place," Kochi city police commissioner Vijay Sakhare said after visiting the sites along with Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas to take post demolition assesment.

The 60-meter high 19 storey "Holy Faith H2O was levelled in seconds in a spectacular implosion at 11.18 am. "H2O.. it was perfectly done. Not a single debris fell in the water body," Suhas said. However, some portion of the Alfa Serene twin towers, fell in the backwater.

"We had deliberately planned that some portion of the building (Alfa) should fall in the water. That was basically to protect the surrounding buildings. Adjacent buildings have been saved, protected completely," the district collector told reporters. Residents, who were evacuated from the 200 meter radius of the structures, were allowed to visit their homes and assess if any damages have occured to their buildings in the demolition.

Sakhare said the implosion was delayed by 15 minutes "because of the obvious reason" that Section 144 was not completely enforced in the area. "On land and water it was complete, on air it was not enforced so we waited. Once it was cleared, we have done it", he said.

A total of 343 waterfront flats were built in the complexes, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. The Supreme Court had in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government.

On May 8 last year, the apex court had directed that these buildings be removed within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of the tidally- influenced water body in Kerala. The court had passed the order after taking note of a report of a three-member committee, which said when the buildings were built, the area was already notified as a CRZ and construction was prohibited.

Though the residents staged protests for several days refusing to vacate, later they relented. The court has ordered an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the owners of the flats..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Oman ruler backs policy that made kingdom vital mediator

Omans new royal ruler pledged Saturday to follow the non-interference policy that made the kingdom a vital regional mediator under his late cousin Sultan Qaboos who reigned for half a century. Haitham bin Tariq, the culture minister, was s...

Man `assaults' resident doctor after son dies during treatment

A resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by a man after his son died during treatment at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai on Saturday, the police said. Pawan Patil 13, resident of Bhivandi in neighboring Thane district, was u...

HC restrains 'Chhapaak' makers from screening film without credit to acid attack survivor's lawyer

The Delhi High Court on Saturday restrained the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak from screening the film without giving credit to the lawyer,&#160;who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the movie is base...

Malta ruling party members vote to elect new leader and PM

Members of Maltas ruling Labour Party voted on Saturday to elect a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who is stepping down following an investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.Muscat is not di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020