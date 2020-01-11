Man, his minor son and nephew killed in accident

A 35-year-old man, his son and nephew were killed after their motorcycle collided with a diesel tanker in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday morning, the police said. The accident took place under the limits of Katghora police station on Bilaspur-Ambikapur national highway.

The deceased were identified as Pardeshi (first name not known), his son Ramesh (6) and nephew Rajesh (10), residents of Gurudumuda village, a police official said. They were going to Maheshpur in the district to meet their relatives. As they reached near Chandanpur village, the motorbike collided with a diesel tanker, he said.

Some local persons took them to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead. A case was registered against the tanker driver who drove away from the spot, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

