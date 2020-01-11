Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Following are the top stories

Following are the top stories from the western region at 6 pm. BOM9 GJ-2ND LD SHAH Oppn's falsehood on CAA caused anarchy in country: Amit Shah Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleges that falsehood spread by opposition parties against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has led to anarchy in the country.

BOM 10 GJ-BLAST-LD DEATHS Guj: 8 dead in blast at gas manufacturing unit near Vadodara Vadodara: Eight killed and several others injured in an explosion at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday morning. BOM 11 GJ-BUS-ACCIDENT Six dead, 20 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat Junagadh: Six killed and at least 20 injured as a private bus overturns in Junagadh district of Gujarat.

BOM 8 GJ-JNU-RAM MADHAV JNU attack an act of 'terrorist Leftist students': Ram Madhav Vadodara: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav alleges that the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University was the work of a small number of "terrorist Leftist students". BOM 1 MH-AKSHAYKUMAR-AD FIR sought against Akshay Kumar for 'insulting' advertisement Aurangabad: A Maratha organisation submits a letter to authorities in Maharashtra's Nanded, seeking a case against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for `hurting the community's sentiments' in a washing powder advertisement.

BOM 7 MP-LIQUOR-CHOUHAN-NATH Nath & Chouhan engage in verbal duel over MP liquor policy Bhopal: A war of words breaks out between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the Congress-led state government's move to allow opening of 'sub-liquor shops' in the state..

