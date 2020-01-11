Maha: Man dies after fire extinguisher nozzle pierces chest
A factory worker was killed onFriday in Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district after thenozzle of a fire extinguisher blew off and pierced his chest,police said
The incident took place at noon when the man wasfilling gas in the extinguisher in Udekar India Fire Servicescompany situated in Vadavali Naka on Ambernath-Badlapur Road,Badlapur fire station officer Ramesh Patil told PTI
"He was filling dry chemical powder (DCP) when thenozzle blew off and pierced his chest. He was rushed to ahospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. We haveregistered a case under section 304 of IPC," he informed.
