INC fact-finding committee raises questions on VC's role, report to be submitted to Sonia Gandhi today

Raising serious doubts on the role of Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, the Congress party's fact-finding committee demanded a judicial probe and reiterated that a shoddy investigation has been conducted by the Delhi Police. Listing out the sequence of events like internet suspension, switching off the lights and safe passage for the goons, the committee indicates the complicity of the JNU administration in the incident, according to sources.

The report is likely to be submitted to the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday. The committee has found statements of V-C contradictory with that of the investigation of the Delhi Police.

The fact finding committee of the Congress also tried to reach out to Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar but he refused to meet them. The report is mainly focused on the cause that led to the violent assault on the students and teachers as the violence in the JNU cannot be termed as clashes between two student groups, it has a clear design of provocation from the Government or administration's end, sources said.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods on January 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.