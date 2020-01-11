Girl ends life while on video call with boyfriend

A 19-year-old girl on Saturday allegedly committed suicide by hanging while she was on a video call with her boyfriend, police said. The girl, the daughter of a couple working in a plantation at nearby Peerumedu, ended her life by hanging inside her home.

"The body has been taken to Kottayam Medical College. We were informed by her boyfriend," police said.

Police have questioned the boy, who is also from a nearby locality. Sources said the incident was an accident as she was trying to intimidate the boy over some quarrel..

