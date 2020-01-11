Present state of economy is temporary phase: Shah to students

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the present state of economy was a "temporary phase", and India will become a USD five trillion economy by 2024. He was addressing a convocation of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) here.

"Don't get disheartened. This is just a temporary phase. I want to tell you that India will become a USD five trillion economy by 2024," he said. The Union minister made the claim even as India's second quarter GDP growth slowed to 4.5 per cent, weakest in over six years.

"In the first 70 years, our economy grew to USD two trillion. In the first five years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, it was taken to USD three trillion," he said. "Don't be confused by false propaganda. You will be the biggest beneficiaries when India becomes a USD five trillion economy," Shah told students who passed out of the university.

"Some people say that poverty, hunger and illiteracystill exist in the country. But the youth should not get carried away by these claims. No one can stop a country which has a market of 130 crore people," the Union minister said. He urged the graduating students to set up research- oriented start-ups to solve problems specific to India, such as farmers being compelled to burn crop stubble.

"Activists blame the farmers who burn crop residue, saying they do not understand the problem of pollution. The farmer stays with nature and he understands the problem, but he does not have any solution," Shah said. "Our youngsters should find a technological solution to the problem," he said.

Technology can also change how we manage our natural resources, the Union minister said. "The government is using space technology to map and manage our minerals and it will give a boost to the mining sector," he said.

"There was a proposal to build posts on our borders. Prime Minister Modi suggested that satellite technology be used. Forty-five such posts have been built using the space technology to map the area on our as well as our neighbor's side.

"Now, the security agency says we will not need to set up new posts for next 20 years in that area," Shah said. The BJP president also urged the youth to speak in mother-tongue.

"The media will brand me as regressive tomorrow, but I advise you to speak in our own languages. Talk to your friends in Indian languages. It will save our culture and knowledge," he said..

