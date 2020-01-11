10 injured as school bus falls into drain in UP's Kushinagar district

A private school bus carrying 27 children on Saturday fell into a nullah in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district due to poor visibility, injuring 10, including an 8-year-old boy, police said. While nine injured were released after administering first aid, the boy was referred to BRD medical college, where his condition was stable, they said.

According to the police, the bus was carrying students from Class 1 to 8. The driver has been arrested and a case registered against him.

The accident occurred in Kaptanganj area of the district in the morning due to poor visibility, Superintendent of Police Kushinagar Vinod Kumar Mishra said. When the driver of the bus tried to negotiate a curve in order to save a motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction, the bus lost control and fell into

the nullah (drain), he added. PTI CORR NAV DPB

