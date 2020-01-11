HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 PM:

NATION

CAL28 WB- MAMATA-LD PM Mamata asks PM to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR;joins TMC dharna

after the meeting Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she told Prime Minister

Narendra Modi to rethink on the issue of amended Citizenship Act and urged him to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR.

CAL30 PM-HERITAGE

History written after Independence overlooked several major aspects: PM Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said several important aspects of the country's history were overlooked by historians who wrote about it after Independence without delving deeply into the subject.

DEL31 3RDLD ARMYCHIEF

Will protect core values of Constitution: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane New Delhi: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday asserted that the conduct of the 1.3 million-strong Army will be guided by its "allegiance" to the Constitution and its core values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, comments which came in the backdrop of criticism that the military was politicised under his predecessor.

BOM18 GJ-SHAH-ECONOMY

Present state of economy is temporary phase: Shah to students Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the present state of economy was a "temporary phase" and India will become a USD five trillion economy by 2024.

DEL52 JK-PORTER BEHEAD Pak's BAT beheaded porter, Army chief says will deal in 'military manner' with with such barbaric acts

Jammu: Pakistan's Border Action Team is suspected to have decapitated a porter, who was among two civilians killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday, and taken away the head, officials said here.

DEL51 CONG-SONIA-LD CWC

CAA discriminatory and divisive law; NPR is 'disguised NRC': Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday described the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a "discriminatory and divisive" law whose "sinister" purpose was to divide people on religious lines, and asserted that the NPR in form and content was "disguised NRC".

DEL55 BJP-CWC

No force on earth can stall CAA implementation, says BJP after CWC resolution against the law New Delhi: The BJP asserted on Saturday that "no force on earth" can stall the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act and accused the Congress of duplicity over the law and the National Population Register process.

DEL39 ARMYCHIEF-POK

Will take action if given orders to integrate PoK: Army Chief New Delhi: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday said his force can take control of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if it gets orders from political authority, in what is seen as a strong message to Islamabad.

DEL43 DL-JNUSU-VIOLENCE

JNUSU claims police ignored messages about mob's presence in varsity on Jan 5 New Delhi: The JNU Students' Union on Saturday alleged that the police were informed about a mob's presence on the campus much before the violence on January 5 but they ignored the messages.

DEL50 DL-ABVP-2NDLD MARCH

ABVP takes out march in DU against 'Left violence', for CAA New Delhi: Members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Saturday organised a major students' march inside the Delhi University, denouncing alleged Left violence and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

DEL42 DEF-TEJAS-NAVAL

Naval version of Tejas lands on aircraft carrier in major milestone New Delhi: The naval version of Tejas aircraft on Saturday made its first landing on the deck of aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, in a major milestone in the development of the aircraft.

MDS11 KA-CJI

CJI mulls AI-system to avoid undue delay in justice delivery Bengaluru: Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde on Saturday said there is the possibility of

developing a system of Artificial Intelligence for the courts with the purpose of ensuring that undue delay is prevented in delivery of justice.

LEGAL

LGD6 SC-NIRBHAYA-LD CURATIVE PETITIONS Nirbhaya case: SC to hear curative petitions of 2 death-row convicts on Jan 14

New Delhi: A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear on January 14 curative petitions of two of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case

LGD8 SC-RESORTS SC dismisses resort's plea against HC order banning construction on Vembanad lake

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by a resort against a Kerala High Court order prohibiting construction of resorts and removal of structures on backwater islands on Vembanad lake in Alappuzha district for violation of coastal zone regulations.

FOREIGN

FGN29 UK-ROYAL-SPLIT Prince Harry delays plans to join Meghan in Canada amid royal split talks

London: Prince Harry has reportedly delayed his plans to fly to Canada this weekend and join wife Meghan and baby Archie as the talks are going on over finalising the couple's future roles after they stepped back from Britain's royal frontline. By Aditi Khanna.

FGN28 PAK-BLAST-LD IMRAN

Pak PM Imran demands immediate report as ISIS claims suicide blast at Quetta mosque Karachi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday demanded an immediate report on the suicide bombing at a Quetta mosque during Friday prayers that killed at least 16 people and left 19 others injured in the restive Balochistan province, terming the incident as a condemnable "cowardly terrorist attack".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.