DGCA suspends license of Air Asia pilot for 3 months for runway incursion at Mumbai airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of an Air Asia pilot for three months for being involved in runway incursion at the Mumbai airport on November 5 last year. "M/s Air Asia A320 aircraft VT-PNQ while operating flight IAD374 Mumbai to Indore on November 5, 2019, was involved in runway incursion at Mumbai airport," an official statement said.

It further said that investigation has revealed that ATC instructed IAD374 to hold at Holding point RWY32 and First Officer read back ATC instructions correctly and briefed the same to PIC. However, the PIC breached the holding point Runway 32.

DGCA issued a show-cause notice to PIC and First Officer to submit the explanation on the lapses brought out of them. PIC accepted his lapses. DGCA has suspended the ATPL held by the PIC for a period of three months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.