Baramulla Police files charge-sheet against 3 involved in killing of a civilian

Baramulla Police presented a charge-sheet against three accused including an active terrorist of proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, in connection with a case pertaining to the killing of a civilian in Baramulla.

"Baramulla Police presented a chargesheet against 3 accused including an active terrorist of proscribed outfit HM for case FIR No:112/2019 pertaining to the killing of civilian in old town Baramulla," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to reports, on June 30 last year, terrorists had fired on a civilian who sustained critical injuries in the incident. Later, he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.