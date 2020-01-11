DySP detained with Hizbul, LeT militants in South Kashmir

A deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police was detained in a car along with two Hizbul Mujahdeen and Lashker-e-Taiba militants in south Kashmir, officials said on Saturday night. Davinder Singh, who is presently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport, was detained along with the top commander of Lashker-e-Taiba Naveed Babu and Altaf of Hizbul Mujahideen, they said.

The officials said that the police officer is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from the Shopian area, possibly out of the valley. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

The DIG, according to the eyewitness, lost his cool at the DySP. Two AK rifles were seized from the car. A search was conducted at his residence and the police allegedly seized two pistols and one AK rifle, the officials said.

Senior police officials termed the DySP's involvement unfortunate. Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh did not respond to repeated attempts to seek comments from him on the issue.

