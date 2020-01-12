Fire at two shops in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

A fire was reported on Sunday at two adjoining luggage shops in New Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No one was injured in the fire, the official said.

The fire department said it was informed about the fire at 11.33 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 12 noon and the cooling process was underway, a senior fire official said.

