Mahadayi dispute: Goa Cong workers protest at K'taka village
Congress workers from Goa on Sunday protested in Degaon, the site from where the Mahadayi river originates, in neighbouring Karnataka's Belgaum district. Goa and Karnataka are embroiled in a dispute over the sharing of Mahadayi river water and the two states have also sparred over the latter going ahead with the Kalsa Banduri drinking water project on the river.
Sunday's protest was led by Congress' Bicholim taluka chief Meghashyam Raut. Raut had also protested on the issue while Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar was delivering a speech at the International Film Festival of India's inauguration ceremony on November 20 last year.
Raut said the Congress group had protested at Degaon to make people aware of the issue, and claimed BJP governments at the Centre and Karnataka were acting against the interests of Goa in the water dispute. Raut claimed the group was stopped by Karnataka police while returning from the protest and allowed to go ahead later after questioning..
