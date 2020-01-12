Punjab man commits suicide over harassment by NRI wife

A 23-year-old man, who was allegedly being harassed by his NRI wife for money to help him settle in Canada, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence here on Sunday, police said. Yatin Kumar, a resident of Hadiabad, was alone at home at the time of the incident, they said.

According to Kumar's family, he had married an NRI woman based in Canada one-and-a-half year ago. His wife had been demanding money from him to help him settle in Canada, the police said. His family alleged that the constant harassment by his wife forced him to take the extreme step, they said.

An investigation has been launched in the case, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

