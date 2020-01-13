29-yr-old drug trade mastermind carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested in Bihar: Police
A 29-year-old narcotic trade kingpin, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, has been held from Bihar, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Shaidul Seikh, is a resident of Malda in West Bengal, they added.
Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him. He was arrested from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, a senior police officer said. Earlier, his suppliers, Bajlur Rahman and Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, both residents of West Bengal, were arrested in Delhi and 10.5 kg fine grade heroin was seized from them, the police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- West Bengal
- Malda
- Delhi Police
- Muzaffarpur
- Delhi
- Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique
ALSO READ
West Bengal: BJP breaches TMC citadel; state astir over poll
West Bengal: BJP breaches TMC citadel; state astir over poll
Where is personal data of 45-lakh ex-services collected for ECHS smart cards? Delhi police files FIR
Ex-Cop arrested for threatening to shoot anti-CAA Protesters: Delhi Police
Where is personal data of 45 L ex-servicemen collected for ECHS smart cards? Delhi police files FIR