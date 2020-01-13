Punjab, Haryana record above normal minimum temperatures

The minimum temperatures hovered above normal range at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Monday. In a relief from the ongoing cold weather conditions, the night temperatures were above normal for the second consecutive day, a meteorological department official said here.

The minimum temperatures were 2-6 degrees above normal at most places in both states. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded an increase in the minimum temperature at 11.3 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal, the MeT official said.

In Punjab, Amritsar (10.2 deg C), Ludhiana (9.1 deg C), Patiala (8.9 deg C), Faridkot (10 deg C), Adampur (10 deg C), Halwara (9.1 deg C), Bathinda (10.1 deg C) and Pathankot (11.9 deg C) recorded above normal minimums. Ambala (8.5 deg C), Hisar (11.8 deg C), Narnaul (8.5 deg C), Rohtak (9.5 deg C), Sirsa (12.7 deg C) and Bhiwani (7.8 deg C) in Haryana also registered above normal lows.

However, the minimum temperature in Karnal was one notch below normal at 6.8 deg C.

