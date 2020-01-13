Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Dhangars shifting to mainland due to 'strict' forest laws

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 14:10 IST
Goa: Dhangars shifting to mainland due to 'strict' forest laws

Tribals from 'Dhangar' (shepherd) community residing in wildlife sanctuaries of Goa have been increasingly migrating to the mainland due to "stringent" forest laws, a leader from the community has claimed. Notably, five members of the community were recently arrested in connection with the suspected "revenge killing" of four tigers for preying on cattle of tribals residing in the forest areas of Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, police said.

Majority of the community members inhabit remote forest areas of the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in Sattari taluka of North Goa district and Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in Sanguem taluka of South Goa district, with dairy farming being their key source of livelihood. "The Dhangar community members, whose livelihood and culture is in sync with the forest life, are increasingly finding themselves at the receiving end due to which they have started migrating to villages on the mainland," Goa Dhangar Seva Sangh president B D Mote told PTI.

Some 25 families from the community residing in Vageri forest area of Sattari taluka since Portuguese-era shifted to Thane and Bhuipal villages over the years following several restrictions imposed by the state forest department under the Wildlife Protection Act, Mote claimed. These include prohibition from cutting even a branch of tree and restrictions on movement in the area, he said.

There are several such instances of migration of Dhangar families. However, despite the adversities, many families from the community still continue to live in the wild, he said. "There are five families living in Satre village of Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is inaccessible by road, while Bondirwado village in Sattari's Sanvordem panchayat has 15 families from the community," Mote said.

They want to continue residing in the forest areas that have been their home since ages, but on condition that they would not be harassed by forest officials, he said. Mote also said that the community members are ready to shift, if they are provided proper rehabilitation.

Talking about recent case of death of four tigers due to suspected poisoning by locals, Mote said it was shocking that members of the community, "which worships the striped animal", were arrested for allegedly killing the felines. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said people living in the tiger territory in Goa will be shifted elsewhere to avoid man-animal conflict.

The sate government would provide them proper rehabilitation, Sawant said, adding that he has asked the forest department to identify villages that lie within the territory of big cats..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal Guv calls all party meet over Lynching and SC/ST Bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a meeting of all party leaders of the state on January 17 at Raj Bhavan. The meeting has been convened to seek guidance and inputs from the leaders for a way forward on two Bills -- The W...

'Dhoti' likely to be the dress-code for devotees in Kashi Vishwanath

The authorities are mulling over introducing traditional wear Dhoti as a dress code for the devotees visiting the world-famous Kashi-Vishwanath temple of Lord Shiva in Varanasi. Deepak Aggarwal, Commissioner, Varanasi said that the dress-co...

BJP will levy token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply if it comes to power in Delhi: BJP MP

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said his party will levy a token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply to poor people in the city, if it wins the upcoming assembly polls.Slamming Kejriwal governments free water and power supply scheme, t...

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

NMDC has informed the steel ministry about the confusion being created that the state-owned miner is being disinvested, a government official said. Some people for their vested interest are spreading rumours on social media and in general p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020