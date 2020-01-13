Naxal 'janmilitia commander' held in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

A Naxal "commander" was arrested during a joint search operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said Monday. Deva Muchaki was apprehended on Sunday from Aalnaar village under Kirandul police station area when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was on a search operation, an official said.

"Muchaki is a janmilitia commander and has been with the Communist Party of India (Maoist) for a decade. He was wanted for an attack in 2012 on a Central Industrial Security Force team in Kirandul in which six security personnel and a civilian were killed," he said. He was part of a Naxal squad which set ablaze nine vehicles and machinery engaged in construction activity at the NMDC's Bailadila iron ore mine on November 24 last year, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.