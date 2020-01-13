Left Menu
Union Minister Naqvi to lead delegation to Oman to condole demise of Sultan Qaboos

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 13-01-2020 16:47 IST
  Created: 13-01-2020 16:47 IST
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead a delegation to Oman on Tuesday to convey India's condolences over the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, one of the longest-serving rulers in the Gulf region and a close friend of New Delhi. India is observing a day of state mourning on Monday over the death of Qaboos. He died on Friday at the age of 79.

Making the announcement of Naqvi's visit to Oman, the External Affairs Ministry said he will carry a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sultan Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said, who was sworn in as successor of Qaboos. The MEA described Qaboos as a "true friend and well-wisher" of India who was instrumental in guiding and elevating India-Oman engagements to the strategic level.

"Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs is leading the government of India delegation to Muscat on 14 January to pay our sincere and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the government and people of India," the Ministry of External Affairs said. Qaboos, who wrested power in 1970 and led Oman's rapid growth and development, was widely respected globally for his vision for the Gulf region.

"In the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos the world has suffered an irreparable loss of a visionary leader and statesman who not only led his nation towards remarkable progress and prosperity but also was a beacon of peace for our region and the world," the MEA said. It said India maintained close and friendly relations with Oman under the leadership of Sultan Qaboos.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Sayyid Haitham on taking over as Sultan of Oman. "I heartily congratulate HM Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said on taking over as Sultan of Oman. I am confident that under his leadership, Oman will continue to progress and prosper and contribute to global peace," he tweeted.

"India has millennia old relations with Oman. We look forward to working hand in hand with HM Sayyid Haitham to further strengthen our strategic partnership," the PM said.

