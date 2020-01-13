Left Menu
11 injured in clash between two communities in Telangana

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:09 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:09 IST
A trivial issue took a violent turn when members belonging to two communities clashed in communally sensitive Bhainsa town of Nirmal district leaving 11 people, including three police officials, injured in stone-pelting, authorities said on Monday. Clashes broke out in the town over a petty matter of some people riding motorcycles by removing silencers late on Sunday night with members of two communities indulging in arguments, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson.

Even though police imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people, some members of both sides again clashed by indulging in stone-pelting on Monday, they said All shops and business establishments in the town were closed and street vendors also stayed off roads, they said, adding internet services were slowed down to curb rumour mongering through messaging platforms andsocial media. "Stone-pelting incidents extended to other parts of Bhainsa town on Monday with two groups again hurling stones at each other but now the situation has been brought under control," a senior district official told PTI over phone.

Heavy police force was deployed in the town and patrolling was being done and the situation being monitored. The clash broke out as some people were questioned by members of another community while they were making noise by removing silencers from their bikes, police earlier said.

The fight turned violent with members of the two communities setting over 20 vehicles including two-wheelers and one car besides a three-wheeler on fire, besides indulging in damaging houses and also torching one house also after pelting stones, police said. Some of the rioters allegedly cut water pipes of the fire engines that were engaged in extinguishing the flames, district officials said adding some residents have also claimed that their houses were also looted by the mob.

A total of 11 people were injured in the incident including three police officials and of them 10 were treated as out-patients, a senior police official told PTI. Additional police personnel were mobilised from adjoining districts and deployed, the official said.

Those involved in the clashes were being identified and legal action will be initiated against those responsible for the violence. The three police officials, including District Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju, who suffered bleeding injuries on his fingers, were injured during the stone pelting while dispersing the clashing groups, the official added.PTI VVK VGN BN BN BN.

