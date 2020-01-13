UP DGP welcomes commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow, Noida

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh on Monday welcomed the state Cabinet decision to implement commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow and Noida. "Till now police have to depend on the district administration for its work. The way in which urbanisation has increased and scenario has changed, the need was felt for quick decision," Singh told reporters here.

"That's why we felt that commissionerate system is needed. It will help in smart and sensitive policing," the DGP said. It will also be helpful in totaly integrated policing, he added.

The UP police chief was reacting on the state Cabinet decision to implement the commissionerate system of policing in Lucknow and Noida. PTI ABN RAX

