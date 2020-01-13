Maha: Two fall to death during funicular railway work

Two labourers engaged in construction work for funicular railway fell to their death from a hill in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The workers, identified as Ganesh Vaila (26) and Jaywant Hadal (38), lost their balance and fell off the Jiwdani Hill on Sunday afternoon, a police officer said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by police. It cannot be known whether the labourers were hired by railways.

Funicular is a railway up the side of a mountain, consisting of a counter-balanced car set. The fixed guideway transit system is specially designed for steep inclines..

