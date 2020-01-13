Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amendments to new tariff framework for cable services more consumer-friendly: TRAI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:14 IST
Amendments to new tariff framework for cable services more consumer-friendly: TRAI

Amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services were aimed at providing freedom to broadcasters or distribution platform operators (DPOs) to price their services while also ensuring a consumer-friendly regime. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which notified the amendments on January 1, had come in for criticism from the broadcasters as well as cable operators.

The new framework introduced last year has been quite successful in harmonising business processes, reduced disputes among stakeholders, brought clarity in channel pricing by displaying the price of every channel on an electronic programme guide to consumers, and enabled transparent subscriber reporting, TRAI said in a statement. The transparency has ushered better tax compliance thereby improving government revenue, it said.

However, the intended benefit for consumers to enable the freedom of choice could not be achieved completely due to misuse of available flexibility by a group of service providers, it said. The New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0, while facilitating consumers to choose channels of their choice either as a-la-carte or bouquet of channels, also ensures that prices of a-la-carte channels are not illusory.

In a bid to protect consumer interests, TRAI on Wednesday made amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services under which cable TV users will be able to access more channels at lower subscription price. Significantly, TRAI capped at Rs 160 the amount consumers will have to pay monthly for all free to air channels.

TRAI, in a statement, said it has decided that in case of multi-TV homes where more than one TV connection is working in the name of one person, it will charge a maximum of 40 per cent of declared Network Capacity Fee (NCF) for the second and additional TV connections. After examining various provisions, TRAI has also reduced the maximum NCF charge to Rs 130 (excluding taxes) for 200 channels.

In addition, it has also been decided that channels declared mandatory by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will not be counted in the number of channels in the NCF. The authority has also permitted DPOs to offer discounts on long-term subscriptions which are for six months or more.

The sum of the a-la-carte rates of the pay channels forming part of a bouquet shall in no case exceed one and a half times the rate of the bouquet of which such pay channels are a part, the TRAI said. The a-la-carte rates of each pay channel (MRP), forming part of a bouquet, shall in no case exceed three times the average rate of a pay channel of the bouquet of which such pay channel is a part, it said.

TRAI also decided that only those channels which have an MRP of Rs 12 or less will be permitted to be part of the bouquet offered by broadcasters. The regulator said it has also considered the concern of broadcasters regarding huge carriage fee being charged by DPOs.

A cap of Rs 4 lakh per month has been prescribed on carriage fee payable by a broadcaster to a DPO in a month for carrying a channel in the country, TRAI said. The authority has also considered giving more flexibility to DPOs to place the TV channels on Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and mandated that channel of a language in a genre will be kept together while placing channels on EPG.

Such EPG lay out is to be mandatorily reported to TRAI and no change in this can be done without prior approval of the authority, the statement said. The new rules are part of the changes the regulator has made to its 2017 tariff order for broadcasting and cable TV services. They will be effective from March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Oscars 2020 nominations announced, here's the complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced by John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. This is the second year in a row that Hollywoods biggest awards will be held without...

Never met anyone from Dushyant Chautala's family, says Capt Abhimanyu

Senior Haryana BJP leader and former minister Captain Abhimanyu has denied having ever met anyone from the family of states Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.I respect Ram Kumar Gautam. He is my representative as well because he is an...

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to 'Free the Nipple' in topless women case

The Supreme Court on Monday decided not to Free the Nipple, refusing to hear an appeal by three women fined by a city in New Hampshire for exposing their breasts in public who argued that banning female but not male toplessness violates the...

UPDATE 2-'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story Joker led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. The Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with racecar drama Ford v Ferrari, Netflix ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020