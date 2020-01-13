Man shot by forest guards in Bengal's Alipurduar, locals

A 33-year-old man was shot dead by forest guards in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday, triggering tension in the area. The incident happened in Mantharam area of Kalchini block in the district.

Bimal Rava, a resident of Uttar Mendabari area, went to rear cattle on Sunday evening at a nearby forest area and while returning he lost his way. When he reached near his home early morning, he was shot at by forest guards, local sources said. Rava, stated to be mentally challenged, was then taken to Alipurduar district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Protesting against the death, locals vandalised a forest department office in the area and also a government vehicle. Officials said a large number of police personnel has been deputed to control the situation.

Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee visited Rava's home and spoke to his family. Later, speaking to reporters at 'Sabala Mela' in Nagrakata town of neighbouring Jalpaiguri district, the minister said he has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Banerjee said the chief forest conservator has been asked to submit the probe report to him based on which the family will be given compensation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.