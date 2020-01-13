Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to import cattle sex-sorting technology from US: Union minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mathura
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:41 IST
India to import cattle sex-sorting technology from US: Union minister

India is expected to import sex-sorting technology developed in the US by September to help the country overcome the problem of stray cattle, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday. The use of 'sexed semen', under the Union government's breed improvement programme, would become a turning point in overcoming the problem of stray cattle, said the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries.

The transfer of technology from the US to India would also make the artificial insemination of sexed semen much cheaper, bringing the cost down to Rs. 100 per dose from the existing Rs 1,200, Singh said. Sexed semen is specially processed semen of bulls from which Y chromosomes in sperm cells -- which lead to the birth of a male calf -- are either removed through a 'sorting' process or killed altogether.

Semen which has only X chromosomes can ensure that a female calf is born with a 90 per cent guarantee. Male calves are considered a financial burden, and are either killed or abandoned on the roads by the farmers as they do not give milk.

This has led to an increasing number of cattle roaming the streets. "The Union government at present has to pay a huge amount to the US, owing to its monopoly on the sex sorted-semen technology," said Singh.

He said the government expects to import the technology by September, and use indigenous sex-sorted semen for artificial insemination of cattle. The minister said 600 districts of the country have been selected for sex-sorted semen breeding programme.

The minister said owing to indifferent attitude of previous governments, except a few states, the use of artificial insemination technology was hardly 24 per cent, despite the programme having been around since 1970.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court tosses ruling that revived suit against Iran central bank

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling that revived a 1.68 billion lawsuit against Irans central bank by families of troops killed in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Lebanon in light of a new f...

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to 'Free the Nipple' in topless women case

The Supreme Court on Monday decided not to Free the Nipple, refusing to hear an appeal by three women fined by a city in New Hampshire for exposing their breasts in public who argued that banning female but not male toplessness violates the...

Soccer-Denmark captain Kjaer joins AC Milan on loan

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has joined AC Milan on loan from Sevilla for the rest of the season, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 30-year-old central defender, whose 95 appearances for Denmark include matches at both the 2010 and 2018 W...

Oscars 2020 nominations announced, here's the complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced by John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. This is the second year in a row that Hollywoods biggest awards will be held without...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020