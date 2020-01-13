At 5 deg C, Darjeeling coldest in Bengal

The hill town of Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature in West Bengal on Monday, as the Met department forecast dry weather for the next three days. There will not be any significant change in the night temperature in the state till Tuesday, following which the mercury will gradually rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius for the next two-four days, the weatherman said in its forecast.

Contai near the Bay of Bengal shores was the coldest in the plains at 5.8 degrees Celsius, while Darjeeling recorded the minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius in the northern part of the state. Another hill resort town of Kalimpong was warmer with night temperatures settling at 6.5 degree Celsius, the Met said.

Siliguri (6.9), Sriniketan (7.6), Krishnanagar (8), Jalpaiguri (8.6), Coochbehar (9) and Burdwan (8.3) were some of the other towns that recorded sub-10 degree Celsius night temperatures, the Met said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

