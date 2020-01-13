It was 'Naxal attack': ABVP national general secy on JNU row

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi on Monday said that it will be wrong to call the movement against fee hike a student protest and termed it as a "Naxal attack on JNU." "Discussions are being held on JNU violence but it is restricted to January 5 only. It will have to be seen that the violence is not confined to January 5 only. It will have to be seen that what transpired on campus from October 28, 2019 to January 5, 2020," Tripathi told media here.

"It will be wrong to call the movement against fee hike, a student protest. It was a Naxal attack on JNU. Its script was written on October 28, 2019 and it culminated, through violence, on January 5 where blood was shed and limbs were broken," she added. This comes after a violent incident at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university.

Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack. (ANI)

