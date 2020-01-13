Terrorist killed by security forces in J-K's Pulwama
One terrorist was killed by security forces in an operation in Kultrah region of Pulwama on Monday, according to Army officials.
The security forces also recovered weapons and warlike stores in the operation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
