Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to host SCO heads of government meeting: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:31 IST
India to host SCO heads of government meeting: Official

For the first time, India will host the annual meeting of council of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the grouping's Secretary General Vladimir Norov said on Monday. Norov, who arrived here on Sunday on a four-day trip, made the announcement on the sidelines of an event. Earlier, he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on a range of issues.

"Received Secretary General #ShanghaiCooperation Organization Vladimir Norov. Reviewed the progress in our cooperation as India prepares to take up the responsibility of chairing the Council of #SCO Heads of Government," Jaishankar tweeted. Usually, the heads of government meeting of the SCO is represented by foreign ministers while a number of countries send their prime ministers also.

India has always been represented by the external affairs minister in the heads of government meeting while the SCO heads of state summit is attended by the prime minister. Pakistan is a member of the SCO and it will be interesting to see who represents the country in the meeting in India.

All member countries are very glad that India is hosting the SCO heads of government meeting later this year. India is an important country in the region and has huge potential for fuelling economic growth in the region, Norov said. India became a full member of the the China-dominated grouping in 2017 and New Delhi's entry into it increased the bloc's heft in regional geo-politics, besides giving it a pan-Asian hue.

India is also keen on deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence. India was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

Along with India, Pakistan was also granted membership of SCO in 2017. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its members last year.

The Prime Minister has stated that he looks forward to participating in the Summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS countries in Russia this year, and welcoming President Putin in India for the 21st bilateral Annual Summit. Norov also spoke at a think tank on evolving situation in the region and how important India's role has been to regional peace and stability.

He said it was important to involve Afghanistan in the SCO transport corridor which will help the country's economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Protest in Thane against book comparing Modi with king Shivaji

A lesser-known Maratha outfit onMonday staged a protest against a Delhi BJP leaders bookcomparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ChhatrapatiShivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha empireMembers of the Sakal Maratha Samaaj shouted slogans...

Allahabad HC asks UP govt to regulate sale of acid

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the UP government to regulate the sale and distribution of acid. The court further directed the state government to file its counter affidavit on January 31, detailing steps being t...

Thackeray orders safety audit of M'rashtra industrial units

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday ordered a safety audit of all industrial units falling in danger zone in the backdrop of a powerful blast at a chemical factory in adjoining Palghar district that killed eight people. T...

Climate change protest at bank "necessary and proportional" - Swiss judge

The imminent danger posed by climate change means activists were not guilty of trespassing when they occupied a Swiss bank and played tennis to demand an end to funding of fossil fuel projects, a judge ruled on Monday.Wearing whites and wig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020