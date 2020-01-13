Gym owner killed over old enmity

A 38-year-old gym owner was killed by a former employee in Saoner in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Narendra Singh (35), for killing Angad Singh, an officer said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Narendra and Angad met near Nagoba temple with their supporters to resolve an old enmity between them. According to police, an argument ensued which resulted into Narendra stabbing Angad several times.

As per the CCTV footage, Narendra was purportedly seen threatening Angad's supporters with a weapon to prevent them from rushing Angad to hospital, the officer said. Angad later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

"We are looking for other accused involved in the crime," said Police Inspector Ashok Koli..

