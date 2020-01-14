UP man injured in anti-CAA protests dies; Firozabad death toll reaches 7

A 26 year-old man who suffered gunshot injures during the anti-CAA protests on December 20 has died, taking the toll of those killed in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district to seven. The daily-wage worker, Mohammad Abrar, was discharged from a Delhi hospital on Jan 10 where he was undergoing treatment.

He died on Sunday, SP City Prabal Pratap Singh said. Abrar was a resident of Masrurganj locality under Rasoolpur police station area, the SP said, adding that the cause of death will be known after the post mortem examination report.

Violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act had started from the Dakshin police station area in Firozabad after Friday prayers. During the protest at Naini crossing under Rasoolpur police station area, Abrar had suffered bullet injuries.

His family said Abrar was returning after work as a daily wager when he was shot.

