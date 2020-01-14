Over 2.5 lakh student entries received for PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': HRD Ministry

The HRD Ministry has received over 2.5 lakh entries from students for participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" program, an increase of more than one lakh compared to last year. During the session, which will be held on January 20, Modi will interact with students and teachers on beating exam stress. This will be the third edition of the program.

The HRD Ministry has shortlisted students who will get to ask the prime minister questions on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects -- "Gratitude is Great", "Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations", "Examining Exams", "Our Duties, Your Take" and "Balance is Beneficial". "Last year, we had received around 1.4 lakh entries from students and this time we have received around 2.6 lakh entries. We have selected 1,050 students on the basis of the essays submitted by them," a senior HRD Ministry official said.

"Last year, more than 8.5 crore students from across the country watched or heard the program on DD, TV channels and radio channels," the official said. Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition and 16 in last year's session.

This year's program was earlier slated to be held on January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

