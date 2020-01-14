Punjab ministers seek action against Cong MP Partap Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM
Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought a disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a "banner of revolt" against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The demand for an action against the Rajya Sabha member comes days after he said that he would not support Singh's leadership for a second term unless action is taken in the 2015 sacrilege cases of religious texts.
The issue came up for an informal discussion just before a Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday, a government release said. "All the Punjab ministers on Tuesday demand a disciplinary action by the Congress leadership against Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against the chief minister on public platforms," it said.
There was consensus among all ministers and senior leaders of the Congress on the need for action against Bajwa. They pointed out that despite repeated pleas asking him to express his opinions within the party forum, Bajwa continued to criticise Singh and his government in the media and other platforms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Partap Singh Bajwa
- Amarinder Singh
- Congress
- Punjab
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
CAA divisive, dangerous for country: Amarinder Singh
CAA fails constitution test, says Amarinder Singh; Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back
Ensure safety of Indians in Gulf: Amarinder Singh to Centre
Amarinder Singh condemns killing of Sikh youth in Pak
BJP will pay heavy price for its stubbornness on CAA: Amarinder Singh