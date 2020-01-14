Freezing cold in HP's Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie; rainfall in other tourist hotspots

Tourist hotspots Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh recorded sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday while Keylong was the coldest in the state, the Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature in Lahaul-Spiti district's administrative centre Keylong was recorded at minus 5 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kufri recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, Kalpa at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was 1.3 degrees Celsius. Bilaspur recorded the highest temperature in the state at 17.5 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

As per data recorded at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Kalpa received 22 cm snowfall since Monday, followed by Keylong with 15 cm and Kufri with 12 cm. Apart from these, there was light to moderate rain in many areas, including Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Shimla and Kangra, he added.

