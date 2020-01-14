CBI takes care that human rights of accused are not violated: Shukla

The CBI investigates cases as per the provisions of law and takes care that human rights of accused are not violated during interrogation, its chief Rishi Kumar Shukla said on Tuesday. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Shukla was speaking at an event hosted by the National Human Rights Commission here.

"The agency investigates cases as per the provisions of law. It takes care that the human rights of the accused are not violated during interrogation," he was quoted as saying in a statement by the NHRC. Shukla also said that the expectations from the CBI have only risen over the years.

"The number of cases being investigated by the agency reflects this. Collecting evidence and bringing the accused to justice is a time-taking and arduous process and requires a lot of manpower," he said. However, the CBI continues to follow and process all the investigations handed over to it, the agency's chief said.

He was delivering a talk to the interns of the winter internship programme of the NHRC in the presence of NHRC member Jyotika Kalra, secretary general Jaideep Govind, director general (investigation) Prabhat Singh and other senior officials of the rights panel. The topic was "Safeguards during investigation/interrogation of the suspects so as to not infringe their human rights".

