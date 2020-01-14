Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger tweets about jail threat by IndiGo pilot; aviation minister says he is 'off-rostered'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:24 IST
Passenger tweets about jail threat by IndiGo pilot; aviation minister says he is 'off-rostered'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A woman passenger has claimed that she was threatened by an IndiGo pilot with jail after she asked for a wheelchair for her mother in the plane at Bengaluru airport, with Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying the airline has "off-rostered" the pilot. Supriya Unni Nair, who had asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year-old mother, after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night, alleged in multiple tweets that the pilot had misbehaved and threatened her with the jail.

Puri said on Twitter, "I requested my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms. Supriya Unni Nair about the pilot's behavior with her & her 75-year-old mother in need of wheelchair assistance." "The airline has informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full inquiry," he added.

Reacting to the matter, IndiGo told PTI that the issue is under internal review and necessary action will be taken. Narrating the incident on Twitter, Nair said when the Chennai-Bengaluru flight landed at the airport at 9.15 pm on Monday, she asked the flight crew to provide a wheelchair for her mother, as it was requested at the time of booking the ticket.

The cabin crew, according to Nair, said that they do not have access to the wheelchair. Nair said she showed the ticket where it was printed that she has availed wheelchair services and at that moment, one of the pilots named "Jayakrishna" starting yelling at her and her mother for annoying him and the plane's crew.

Nair, who is an independent journalist, claimed that when the wheelchair was then brought to take her mother at the Bengaluru airport, "Jayakrishna" prevented the 75-year-old to be taken from the plane. She stated that the pilot then threatened to get them detained and make them spend a night in jail.

"I'll get my CEO to make sure you spend a night in jail, 'we' will teach you some manners," the pilot said, according to Nair. When Nair said that the pilot cannot issue such threats, "Jayakrishna" reportedly said, "Yes, I will threaten you. I am a captain. You can't touch us."

Nair claimed that the pilot said she has paid "piddly" Rs 2,000 and she does not own the aircraft. "I will make sure you are barred from the skies," the pilot said, according to Nair.

She said that the pilot also threatened her of dire consequences if she wrote about this episode on social media. When the two passengers were leaving the arrival lounge of Bengaluru airport at night, the pilot said there will be an FIR filed against Nair and her mother.

Nair said her mother was shaking by the time they reached home. She said that her mother is afraid that the pilot would be carrying out his threats against them. According to a source privy to the development, the pilot's name is "Jayakrishnan" and the airline is investigating the matter.

When asked about specific queries regarding the alleged misbehavior of "Jayakrishnan" on Monday night, IndiGo told PTI, "We are aware of the complaint raised by a passenger on flight 6E 806 flying from Chennai to Bangalore last night. The matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken." IndiGo said it is very cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is its "constant endeavor" to provide a "courteous and hassle-free experience" to its passengers.

"Our customer relations team has been in touch with the customer to ensure that her concern is understood well, and to help avoid any such experiences in the future," the airline explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. House to vote on Wednesday on sending Trump impeachment charges

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, lawmakers said on Tuesday, bringing the start of Trumps trial one step closer. House Sp...

Bill McKibben joins the Keeling Curve Prize organization's board

One of the worlds most influential environmentalists, Bill McKibben, has joined the board of the Global Warming Mitigation Project, which runs the annual Keeling Curve Prize competition. The prize awards 25,000 apiece to 10 projects around...

Raisina Dialogue: World leaders discuss challenges like US-Iran tensions, climate change

Indias flagship global conference on geopolitics, the Raisina Dialogue, began on Tuesday with seven former heads of state or government sharing their perspectives on challenges facing the world, including the US-Iran tensions, Afghan peace ...

VCs of West Bengal varsities form council to address issues of common concern

Vice-chancellors of 20 state universities have come together to form a council to coordinate the functioning of higher educational institutions and address issues of common concern. Twenty VCs have signed a letter to propose the formation o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020