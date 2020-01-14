4th edition of tri-services Veterans' Day observed

The fourth edition of the Tri-Services Veterans' Day was commemorated on Tuesday at the Shahid Smarak in Colaba in south Mumbai. The Day is observed every year to honour fallen soldiers and to mark the retirement of Field Marshal KM Cariappa, first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik paid homage by laying a wreath at the Shahid Smarak, an official said. Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, FOC-in-C, Western Naval Command, Lt Gen SK Prashar, GOC Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa Area, AVM Rajeev Hora, AOC HQ Maritime Air Operations, and veterans from the three services also paid tributes.

Officers of all three services attended the programme. PTI DC NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

