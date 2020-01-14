NIA raids Nagaland locations in NSCN(IM) terror funding case

The NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in Nagaland on Tuesday in connection with a terror funding case linked to Naga insurgent group NSCN(IM), the agency said. The raids were carried out in state capital Imphal and Dimapur on "close associates and relatives" of the main accused in the case, Alemla Jamir, wife of Pungting Shirmrang, alias James Jamir, who is a member of the steering committee of the NSCN(IM) and also a relative of Muivah, general secretary of the group.

As per the NIA, Pungting Shirmrang is on the run. "Rs 82.6 lakh cash, Rs 3 crore worth property documents, incriminating diaries, photographs, digital devices, including 15 smart phones, a hard disk, pen drive, memory card and four laptops, have been recovered," an NIA spokesperson said.

"Certain insurgency and extortion related literature as well as other incriminating documents have also been recovered during the searches," he added. It was also revealed, the official said, that "unaccounted cash" was being used for purchase of properties.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on December 20 last year, had registered a case against Alemla Jamir and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to probe alleged terror financing charges linked to the NSCN(IM). Jamir, the spokesperson said, was allegedly working for the NSCN(IM) and was arrested on December 18 last year from the domestic terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport while carrying Rs 72 lakh cash.

"The case relates to terror funding of NSCN(IM) where unaccounted funds were being taken by cash courier Alemla Jamir from Delhi to Nagaland," he said. Jamir is at present in judicial custody.

The spokesperson added that the probe in the case is ongoing. The NIA had carried out similar searches in Delhi and Dimapur after Jamir was arrested.

