BJP celebrates 'Sankranti' festival with pro-CAA kites in Hyderabad

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Telangana BJP unit on Tuesday celebrated kite festival here by flying kites bearing messages like 'Support CAA' and 'Support Modi, Amit Shah among others.'

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Telangana BJP unit on Tuesday celebrated kite festival here by flying kites bearing messages like 'Support CAA' and 'Support Modi, Amit Shah among others.' Elaborating on the same, Telangana BJP President K Laxman told ANI: "Sankranti is a festival in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The festival is celebrated after the farmers harvest their crops. This year, the youth is celebrating it by supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 which was passed by the parliament recently."

Commenting on the Bhainsa incident where some clashes had erupted, the BJP leader said: "The Police have become mute spectators. Stringent action must be taken against the culprits like how Yogi Adityanath ji has done in Uttar Pradesh." Makar Sankranti or Maghi, is a festival day in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the deity Surya. It is observed each year on January 14. It marks the first day of the sun's transit into Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

