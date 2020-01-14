Left Menu
Want to make UP an ideal state, Gorakhpur an ideal dist: UP CM

  Gorakhpur
  Updated: 14-01-2020 20:56 IST
  • Created: 14-01-2020 20:56 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government wants to make Uttar Pradesh an exemplary state in the country and Gorakhpur an ideal district in the state in every field. “We want to make Uttar Pradesh an example in the country and Gorakhpur in the state in every field," he said at the closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Mahotsav.

"This is possible. Everyone should have the team spirit to have a healthy competition with each other in order to be the best,” he added. The CM said it is because of this team spirit that Gorakhpur became number one in the entire country in the field of rural sanitation.

“If everyone works in the same way in concerned departments, the city can also become an example. Safety and cleanliness are anyway a collective responsibility,” he said. Adityanath said Gorakhpur Mahotsav should become a trade fair where trade activities of the country and the world can be witnessed.

People should also get inspiration for investment, self-reliance and employment, he added. “With the help of similar festivals, we are continuously boosting the traditional enterprise along with Khadi and village industries. This trend to provide maximum employment at the local level with minimum investment will continue,” he said.

On the festival of Makar Sankranti, which is being observed on Wednesday, the CM said, "We will celebrate the festival along with a month-long 'Khichdi Mela' in a grand way as a part of the tradition." On this occasion, lakhs of devotees offer 'khichdi' to the revered Baba Gorakhnath.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister also listened to 'bhajans' sung by Anuradha Paudwal. PTI ABN RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

