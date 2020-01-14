New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL69 JK-2NDLD AVALANCHES Four soldiers among nine killed in avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar: Nine people, including four soldiers, were killed in three avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night, police and defence sources said.

DEL63 JK-DYSP-PROBE Suspended DySP had taken militants to Jammu last year also for 'rest, recuperation': Interrogators Srinagar: Suspended Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Devinder Singh had ferried Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu to Jammu last year also and facilitated his return to Shopian after "rest and recuperation", officials interrogating him said here Tuesday. DEL33 CONG-JK-LD POLICE OFFICER Larger conspiracy behind Jammu and Kashmir Police officer's arrest, PM must answer: Cong New Delhi: There is a larger conspiracy behind Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh's arrest, the Congress alleged on Tuesday, asking the prime minister and the home minister to order a thorough probe.

DEL59 JK-RAILBRIDGE World's highest rail bridge on Chenab in J&K to withstand 40 kg-TNT blast, earthquake of intensity 8 Kauri (Reasi): The Chenab Bridge, the world's highest rail viaduct linking Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country by rail route, is designed to withstand 40 kg of TNT blast and earthquake of magnitude eight on Richter Scale, said a Konkan Railway's top engineer on Tuesday. DEL57 JK-JAWANS-FIRING Two CISF jawans killed, another injured in J-K's Udhampur Udhampur (J-K): Two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were killed and another critically injured on Tuesday when a sentry allegedly opened fire inside a camp here, a police official said.

DES35 UP-AKHILESH-VIDEO Video showing Akhilesh lashing out at 'RSS, BJP' doctor goes viral on social media Kannauj (UP): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has been caught on video lashing out at a doctor at a government hospital, saying he could be from the RSS or the BJP and asking him to "get out of here". DES41 UP-NEWBORN-DOG Newborn baby dragged out of operation theatre in UP hospital, killed by stray dog Farrukhabad (UP): A newborn baby was allegedly dragged out of an operation theatre of a private hospital here and killed by a stray dog, police said on Tuesday.

DES58 RJ-PILOT Need to break tradition of not condoling infant deaths: Pilot Jaipur: In a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the Kota hospital row, his deputy Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the tradition of not condoling the deaths of children should be broken. DES63 RJ-LD-RAJNATH-VETERANS Creation of CDS post good for ex-servicemen's welfare: Rajnath Jaipur: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said military veterans had inspired the government to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff, predicting that it will also help in the welfare of ex-servicemen.

DES34 PB-PAK-LD BOY 17-yr-old Pakistani boy sent back home after almost 2 years Chandigarh: A 17-year-old Pakistani boy was sent back home on Tuesday to the neighbouring nation, two years after he inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory in 2018 following a tiff with his family. DES62 PB-MINISTERS-LD-BAJWA Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant Chandigarh: Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a "banner of revolt" against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms.

DEL60 PB-BSF-LD DRONE BSF opens fire at 'drone-like objects' near Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur Ferozepur: Some "drone-like objects" were seen along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur, prompting BSF personnel to open fire at them, officials said here on Tuesday. DES4 PB ESCAPE Man, accused of stealing weapons army institute, tricks police, escapes from hospital Chandigarh: A man, accused of stealing rifles and ammunition from an army institute in Madhya Pradesh, tricked police guards by making an excuse of going to the washroom and escaped from a Punjab hospital by scaling its wall early on Tuesday, officials said.

DES61 HR-CID-VIJ CM is supreme, he can take away any dept, Hry home minister on CID department issue Chandigarh: Amid the row over ministerial jurisdiction over crucial Crime Investigation Department in Haryana, state Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the CM is supreme and he can take away or divide any department. DES49 HR-JJP-DELHI-POLLS Delhi polls: JJP to decide on seats it could contest by this week Chandigarh: Jan 14 (PTI) The Jannayak Janta Party on Tuesday said it will make a decision within this week on the seats it could contest in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. DES30 UKD-CABINET Speculation abuzz about cabinet expansion in U'khand Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat recently threw hints about a possible cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand, raising the hopes once again of nearly two dozen aspirants waiting in the wings for a ministerial berth..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.