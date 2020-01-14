Creation of CDS post good for ex-servicemen's welfare: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said military veterans had inspired the government to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff, predicting that it will also help in the welfare of ex-servicemen. He said the veterans had asked for the creation of the post.

"The veterans are the ones who provided inspiration for this," he said at an event here to mark the day when the armed forces honour ex-servicemen. The Veterans Day event was also attended by the first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat.

Rajnath Singh said Army veterans had contributed to nation-building in a big way. "Your welfare is a priority for our government," he said, adding that the creation of the new post will help achieve this.

"When I was home minister, I did for them whatever I could," he said, in an apparent reference to those who retire from paramilitary forces. He added that he was keen on doing something for the defence forces now.

Addressing ex-servicemen from all three forces, the minister said the government had fulfilled the long-pending demand for one rank, one pension. Singh praised the defence forces for shouldering the responsibility of keeping countrymen secure.

He said a soldier never retires. “Once a soldier, always a soldier.” Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army, retired on January 14, 1953. The day is observed as Armed Forces Veterans Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.