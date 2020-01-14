Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar holds talks with Uzbek, Latvian counterparts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:53 IST
Jaishankar holds talks with Uzbek, Latvian counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Uzbekistani counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov held wide-ranging talks on Tuesday, vowing to boost bilateral trade and investment and explore possibilities for a preferential trade agreement. "Welcome FM Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan. Comprehensive talks on our bilateral agenda. Appreciated his insights on regional issues of common concern," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Emphasising on the need to boost bilateral trade and investment, the two ministers agreed to work towards early conclusion of the feasibility study to be jointly conducted by the two sides to begin negotiations for a preferential trade agreement, the MEA said in a statement. The External Affairs minister reiterated the need for early operationalisation of the USD 200 million of Line of Credit extended by India to Uzbekistan for which Uzbek side is in the process of finalising necessary details of the identified projects, it said.

Referring to the strategic partnership of the two countries, both the ministers emphasised on the need to maintain the momentum of high level exchanges and implement the agreements reached during the visits of President of Uzbekistan to India in October, 2018 and January last year, the visit of chief minister of Gujarat (October 2019) and that of Defence Minister (November 2019) to Uzbekistan. Foreign Minister Kamilov reiterated the invitation extended by President of Uzbekistan to the prime minister to visit Uzbekistan.

Kamilov briefed Jaishankar on Uzbekistan's efforts to liberalise its economy, create business friendly conditions and attract foreign investment, including that from Indian companies. The ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields of defence, counter-terrorism and security, information and communication technology, development partnership and promote cultural exchanges, the statement said.

Kamilov hailed the initiative of the India-Central Asia Dialogue at the level of foreign ministers with the participation of Afghanistan, which was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in January last year. Cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), was also discussed during the meeting, the statement said.

Later in the day, Jaishankar also met Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs and Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Tomáš Petříček. "Good conversation with FM @edgarsrinkevics of Latvia on global issues, technology opportunities and contemporary challenges," Jaishankar tweeted

"Welcomed Czech FM @TPetricek to his first #RaisinaDialogue. Confident it will inspire him to lead a broader engagement with India. Happy to renew my association with this important partnership. Have high expectations from its future," he said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead as car falls into canal near Pune

Two people were killed after their car veered off the road and plunged into a canal near Ganegaon on the citys outskirts on Tuesday evening, the police said. The accident took place under the jurisdiction of Ranjangaon police station. The ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 eases from record on tech retreat, Wells Fargo slide

The SP 500 eased from record levels on Tuesday, as technology stocks handed back gains made on hopes of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and Wells Fargo slid in a mixed start to big banks quarterly earnings. Kicking off the fourth-quarte...

Mumbai: Group of spectators use India-Australia match stand to voice dissent against CAA, NRC

A group of spectators on Tuesday used the India-Australia cricket match at Mumbais Wankhede stadium as a platform to express their dissent over the CAA, NRC, and NPR. The protestors were seen wearing white T-shirts with black letters emboss...

UPDATE 1-Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at center of impeachment storm -cybersecurity firm

Russian military hackers tried to steal emails from the Ukrainian energy firm where Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden, had a seat on the board, an American cybersecurity firm said on Monday. Energy co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020