Man lights 'angithi' in room, dies of asphyxiation

A 40-year-old man died of asphyxiation and another fell unconscious on Tuesday after they lit an 'angithi' in their room before going to sleep in Punjab's Kapurthala district, police said. The deceased, identified as Makhan Ram (40), was from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, said Phagwara's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surinder Chand.

The other man, Khem Raj, was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, he said. The two worked for a transport company and lived in a room in Ratanpura here, the DSP added.

He said Ram and Raj celebrated Lohri on Monday night and lit an 'angithi' (brazier) in their room to keep it warm before going to sleep. In the morning, their neighbours found out that Ram had died while Raj was unconscious, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

