Meat shops in Kolhapur reopen after price issue is sorted out

  • Kolhapur
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:00 IST
Meat shops in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur city opened on Tuesday after remaining closed for thirteen days due to a dispute over prices. At a meeting of office-bearers of Khatik Samaj Sangathana (organisation of the butcher community) and an All Party Action Committee which represented consumers, it was decided that mutton would be sold at Rs 520 per kg.

Vijay Kamble of the Kolhapur Khatik Samaj Sanghatana said meat shop owners had agreed to supply the meat of animals inspected by veterinarians of the municipal corporation. "But while ensuring this, we can not sell meat for less than Rs 520 per kg. As the action committee agreed to that price, we have decided to called off our strike," he said.

The meat prices had skyrocketed after the monsoon in the city which is famous for its meat dishes such as Tambda and Pandhra Rassa. At one point the prices reached Rs 600 per kg. It led to agitation by consumers and formation of an All Party Action Committee.

After the agitation, it was decided that the standard rate would be Rs 480 per kg, but later meat shop owners stopped selling meat, saying the price was too low..

